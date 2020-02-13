10 of the Cutest Couples in Country Music
Love is in the air, especially for these country music couples!
Some met when they were young, some were dating other people before realizing their feelings, but they're all now happily in love, and we love to see it. Some are parents to kids or fur babies, some are made up of the genre's biggest stars, but only one has dressed up as a squirrel and a nut on Halloween (thank you, Luke and Caroline, for always making us laugh).
Scroll through to see a few of the cutest couples in country music.
Thomas Rhett and his wife met when they were in elementary school, becoming close friends before briefly dating in high school and reuniting for good ahead of Akins' senior year of college. They married in 2012 and now share three daughters — Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, who was born this month.
Things between these two became official after Hill was chosen as the opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996. Hill was engaged when the tour started, but the two shared their first kiss during the tour and Hill broke off her engagement. They married that year and now share three daughters, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18.
Underwood and Fisher, a former professional hockey player, tied the knot back in 2010 after they were introduced to each other backstage at one of Underwood's concerts. They are now parents to two boys, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 1, as well as three dogs and some horses.
The Aldeans first met when Jason was married to his first wife, who he separated from in 2013 before getting a divorce. He and Brittany officially started dating in 2014 and they married in March 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. They now share two children together, son Memphis, 2, and daughter Navy, 1, and help raise Jason's two daughters from his first marriage, Keeley and Kendyl.
When Brooks in Yearwood met in 1987, they were both married to other people, but the time was right in 2001 when they were both single again. They got married in 2005 and have since become a power couple like no other, performing together in Las Vegas, touring on Garth's World Tour for three years and releasing a duets album, Christmas Together, in 2016 as well as a collaboration on Trisha's most recent album, Every Girl.
The Bryans have been married for for nearly 15 years, tying the knot in 2006 after they originally met in college at Georgia Southern University. They share sons Bo, 11, and Tate, 9, and also stepped in to help raise Luke's nieces, Jordan and Kris, and nephew, Til, after their parents died.
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard originally met his wife, Hayley, when Hayley was trying to set him up with a friend of hers. Instead, they began dating a little while later, getting engaged during a romantic helicopter ride in 2014 and tying the knot in Sun Valley, Idaho in July 2015. In December 2017, they welcomed daughter Olivia, and son Luca was born in August 2019.
FGL member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, got married in 2013, just seven months after they started dating. They had known each other for several years prior to beginning a relationship, and have said that they "just knew" it was right. The two are now proud dog parents and work together on their clothing line, Tribe Kelley.
Lambert surprised everyone when she announced her marriage to McLouhglin in February 2019 after meeting NYPD officer in New York City in November 2018. The couple split their time between NYC and Nashville but now mainly reside in Music City with their many pets, which were recently counted to include eight dogs, four cats, five horses, and two bunnies. The marriage also made Lambert a stepmom to McLoughlin's 1-year-old son.
These two Australian stars first met in 2005, and Kidman has said she knew she would marry Urban soon after, when he stood outside her window in New York City at 5 a.m. with flowers on her birthday and whisked her off to Woodstock on his motorcycle. The couple tied the knot in June 2006 in Manly, Australia and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9.
Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer