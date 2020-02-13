10 of the Cutest Couples in Country Music

Love is in the air, especially for these country music couples! Some met when they were young, some were dating other people before realizing their feelings, but they're all now happily in love, and we love to see it. Some are parents to kids or fur babies, some are made up of the genre's biggest stars, but only one has dressed up as a squirrel and a nut on Halloween (thank you, Luke and Caroline, for always making us laugh). Scroll through to see a few of the cutest couples in country music.

Slide 1 of 10 Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Thomas Rhett and his wife met when they were in elementary school, becoming close friends before briefly dating in high school and reuniting for good ahead of Akins' senior year of college. They married in 2012 and now share three daughters — Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, who was born this month. View this post on Instagram Well I guess we have officially started getting into Halloween A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:46pm PDT

Slide 2 of 10 Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Things between these two became official after Hill was chosen as the opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996. Hill was engaged when the tour started, but the two shared their first kiss during the tour and Hill broke off her engagement. They married that year and now share three daughters, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday my love. A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on May 1, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Slide 4 of 10 Jason and Brittany Aldean The Aldeans first met when Jason was married to his first wife, who he separated from in 2013 before getting a divorce. He and Brittany officially started dating in 2014 and they married in March 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. They now share two children together, son Memphis, 2, and daughter Navy, 1, and help raise Jason's two daughters from his first marriage, Keeley and Kendyl. View this post on Instagram 🧡 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:25pm PST

Slide 5 of 10 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. When Brooks in Yearwood met in 1987, they were both married to other people, but the time was right in 2001 when they were both single again. They got married in 2005 and have since become a power couple like no other, performing together in Las Vegas, touring on Garth's World Tour for three years and releasing a duets album, Christmas Together, in 2016 as well as a collaboration on Trisha's most recent album, Every Girl. View this post on Instagram Entertainer of the year and husband of a lifetime! I ❤️ you and what you have done for country music! Xo #CMAawards A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:08pm PST

Slide 6 of 10 Luke and Caroline Bryan The Bryans have been married for for nearly 15 years, tying the knot in 2006 after they originally met in college at Georgia Southern University. They share sons Bo, 11, and Tate, 9, and also stepped in to help raise Luke's nieces, Jordan and Kris, and nephew, Til, after their parents died. View this post on Instagram Happy 40th my love. I love you. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:31am PST

Slide 7 of 10 Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard originally met his wife, Hayley, when Hayley was trying to set him up with a friend of hers. Instead, they began dating a little while later, getting engaged during a romantic helicopter ride in 2014 and tying the knot in Sun Valley, Idaho in July 2015. In December 2017, they welcomed daughter Olivia, and son Luca was born in August 2019. View this post on Instagram We lost Luca’s baby @timberland boot in this pile of leaves for this family selfie #worthit A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

Slide 9 of 10 Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Lambert surprised everyone when she announced her marriage to McLouhglin in February 2019 after meeting NYPD officer in New York City in November 2018. The couple split their time between NYC and Nashville but now mainly reside in Music City with their many pets, which were recently counted to include eight dogs, four cats, five horses, and two bunnies. The marriage also made Lambert a stepmom to McLoughlin's 1-year-old son. View this post on Instagram Happy ❤️ day! #love A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:17am PST