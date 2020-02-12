Thomas Rhett's New Baby: Stars React to Lennon Love's Arrival

Exactly one week after her due date, Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, gave birth to the couple's third daughter, Lennon Love. The baby was born on Monday, Feb. 10, in a Nashville hospital, with both Rhett and Akins posting photos of the newborn, which garnered plenty of comments from some of Rhett's famous friends.

"Welcome to the world, Lennon," Today Show host Hoda Kotb wrote.

"Amazing and beautiful family," said Diplo.

"Big congrats my dude," said HARDY.

"AHHHH!!!," wrote Russell Dickerson, later adding, "You birthed a 4 yr old. And she’s gorgeous!"

"Oh this is the sweetest. Congratulations mama of 3!" posted Abby Smyers, wife of Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers.

Rhett announced Lennon Love's arrival on Instagram, with an adorable photo of the baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!" Rhett posted. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

"Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," he continued. "The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

Akins also shared the news of their daughter's arrival on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lennon Love with her two big sisters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

"Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," Akins said. "Lennon Love Akins 💕 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

Rhett will enjoy a few months at home before his Center Point Road Tour kicks off in May, with both Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder