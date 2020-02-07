Granger Smith Drops 'That's Why I Love Dirt Roads' Video

A new music video was just released from Granger Smith! The singer just dropped the video for "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads," which shows Smith in the place he loves most –– the great outdoors.

"It’s interesting to take a song title like ‘That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads’ and spin it against the grain from the typical country song,” Smith said in a statement. “Instead of covering beer, girls, and tailgates, what if that song turned the setting into an introspective anthem for living life in the present moment; almost a country meditation. What if dirt roads were the place to escape, get lost in thought, and be closest to God? We tried to write this song where dirt roads became the sanctuary, a place where we feel most at peace.”

Smith and his wife, Amber, just received a heartwarming gift, from the family who moved into their former home. The Smiths sold their home shortly after their son, River, drowned in the family's swimming pool. The family took off the growth charts the Smiths had on their wall and drove them to the Smiths new home to give it to them.

"We were just given such a special gift," Smith's wife Amber shared on social media, along with a photo of the growth chart of all three children, including London and Lincoln. "We knew when we sold our home that we sold it to a wonderful family. I took photos of these growth measurements before we moved out. I thought the new owners would just paint over them and I wanted the memory. The sweet owners just dropped these off with Granger.

"They took the time to take them carefully off the garage wall and bring them to us so we would have them," she continued. "2 years and 11 months was the last time we measured Riv. 3 months later we moved. Grateful for kind, thoughtful people, and treasures I thought were gone ... And I’m really missing my little Valentine hunk."

The decision to move was not easy for Smith and his family to make, but one they felt was best for their family.

"I absolutely loved our house, where we lived," Smith said in a video posted on YouTube. "Amber and I both thought that it was our house that we would stay in for a long, long time. But after the accident with River, it changed the way we felt there. There was a lot of – thousands of really good memories and one really bad one. We'd go back and forth because River loved those woods and those fields, and that was his land. But my number one priority is the well-being of the other two kids, and I don't think I was totally myself at the old house. Amber probably wasn't either.

"We're a family of faith, so we prayed about it, and I felt very compelled to make this move," he continued. "We were able to sell quickly. Great family coming in; I feel so good about this family. I feel like this is God's plan, and it's hard to say that, because I can't understand this plan, but it does feel like there are pieces of it that make a lot of sense, and this family is one of them. We're handing over the keys to them, and hopefully we'll be able to go back and build a bonfire."

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg