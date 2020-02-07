Garth Brooks Celebrates 58th Birthday With Trisha Yearwood's German Chocolate Cake

Talk about a tasty way to celebrate a birthday! Garth Brooks is celebrating his 58th birthday on Friday, Feb. 7, with a German Chocolate cake, made for him by his wife, and Food Network star, Trisha Yearwood. Yearwood shared a photo of the cake on social media, along with a few sweet words for her adoring husband.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, love of my life [Garth Brooks]." Yearwood posted alongside a photo of the scrumptious looking cake. "You make 58 look gooooood. I love you!"

Yearwood and Brooks tied the knot in 2005, with their love appearing to continue to grow stronger over time. For the celebrity couple, the secret to their success is really quite simple.

"You have to make it a conscious effort to make sure that you put each other first, and we do that, and sometimes it's not easy," Yearwood told Good Morning America. "We have to compromise, and that's really what it's about. We're friends at the end of the day, and we enjoy each other's company and like being together."

Perhaps surprisingly, the singers agree in almost every area of their life –– except when it comes to music!

"So me and her are always cool until it comes to music," Brooks shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It just does. Because I go, 'Why do you like that song? That song sucks!' All of a sudden it's like, 'I didn't mean that! I really didn't mean that.' That's just how it is.

"Same way with her," he added. 'Why do you use that player?' It's just that love. That passion for music is great. We've had some pretty good discussions."

They might not agree on music, but Brooks credits Yearwood with much of his success within country music.

"She's the bomb," Brooks boasted about his wife. "We counted it up the other day, just out of fun. I think she sang on over 90 songs in our career. That's her singing background vocals from way back, the first record, up to here. So she's as much the Garth Brooks sound, or the cooler part of it, than Garth is. She's great."

Photo Credit: Getty / Tony Barson