Maren Morris Is Craving Sweets During Pregnancy, Says Dessert Is 'Non-Negotiable'

With her delivery date likely only a few weeks away, Maren Morris is gladly giving in to her sweet tooth. The wife of Ryan Hurd, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, craves any kind of sweet treat right now, and reveals she now eats dessert frequently.

"Ice cream, cookies, just anything sweet," Morris told Taste of Country. "Like I get dessert now every time we go out for dinner. It's, like, non-negotiable."

Morris, who cited salted caramel truffle Talenti gelato as one of her favorite treats right now, is using sweets to compensate for some of the things she can't have, at least not until after she gives birth.

“I miss sushi a lot," Morris maintained. "Ryan jokes that he's gonna bring a margarita to the delivery table. Once I deliver, I'll still be on the table and he's going to bring me a Bartaco margarita. I really miss those."

Morris is already planning a girls night with a few friends when she can drink again after her son's arrival.

"I miss a good throw down night with my girls and just have some wine or some [margaritas]," Morris admitted. "I'm excited to get back to that part of me — but it's been nice to have a brief cleanse."

Morris and Hurd, who just had a baby shower in advance of becoming first-time parents, are already the proud owners of two dogs, which Morris says might indicate the kind of mom and dad they will be.

"We have two dogs, so I feel like that's our chemistry now," Morris told ABC Audio. "So maybe that will transfer to a kid, a human kid. I have no idea."

If the dogs are any indication, Morris already knows which of the two of them will lay down the law more than the other one.

"I think that I am probably gonna be the rule-setter, and Ryan's gonna be the fun one that they go to, to hang out," Morris acknowledged. "I don't know. I think I'm a little bit of both."

Morris has yet to announce a specific due date. She is scheduled to perform at the Houston Rodeo on March 7, when she has said she will be nine months pregnant. She is also scheduled to perform on May 24 in Napa, California. Tour dates can be found at MarenMorris.com.

