Little Big Town Members Make Super Bowl Prediction

With the Super Bowl only two days away, Little Big Town is chiming in on who they think will win the Super Bowl. The game, which has the San Francisco 49ers playing the Kansas City Chiefs, will be an intense competition, although they believe the win could come down to one unstoppable quarterback.

"This game is gonna be fun," Jimi Westbrook said, via their record label. "Of course, my team is the Tennessee Titans, so I don’t have quite the heart connection that I do with these two teams."

"I like Mahomes though," interjected Phillip Sweet, referring to the Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

"But I’m excited because I think it’s gonna be a great game." Westbrook continued. "They match up very interestingly, and I think it’s gonna be fun to watch. I don’t think anybody’s gonna stop Mahomes, though. Shew. The 49er defense, they are for real."

Neither Kimberly Schlapman nor Karen Fairchild chimed in on their Super Bowl predictions, but Fairchild did recall an early –– and painful –– football memory of her own.

"I was the quarterback to my powder puff team," Fairchild recalled. "I was running the ball and I came around the corner – this was in high school – and a foreign exchange student, I think her name was Inga, and I didn’t want to fumble ‘cause my brother and my dad were there, and I come from this very athletic family, so I held onto the ball. I knew I was going to go down, so I let my head hit first and I bit all the way through, but I didn’t fumble and I had a hole in my face, though.

"The sad thing is that it was just flag football, but I left my flags on and cleats and everything, ‘cause it looked cool, and I had blood running all down my jersey," she added. "I went to the emergency room like that, and they sewed up my lip."

Little Big Town just celebrated their latest studio album, Nightfall, debut at No. 1 on the charts. The quartet is currently on their Nightfall Tour, playing in theaters all over the country. Their current single, "Over Drinking," was just released. Purchase the album, and find Nightfall Tour dates, by visiting Little Big Town's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz