Zach Galifianakis Looks Almost Unrecognizable at the Emmys After 50-Pound Weight Loss

Zach Galifianakis is through with hangovers in more ways than one.

The Baskets star hit the Emmys red carpet in a fitted black tux and droopy silk bowtie, but more than his suave style choice was his incredible slimmed-down figure!

Known best for his role in the Hangover trilogy, Galifianakis first debuted his estimated 50-pound weight loss at the screening for his 2014 film Birdman Or The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance. It was his first public appearance in about a year.

The sometimes funny, always dramatic actor has kept pretty tight-lipped about his weight loss journey, recalling to Jimmy Fallon a lie he told a reporter about his shrinking figure.

“There was this woman on the red carpet and she said, ‘Oh! It looks like you’ve lost some weight.’ I just looked at her and I went, ‘Yeah, I’m dying,’ ” Galifianakis said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 47-year-old has admitted that cutting out alcohol contributed to his weight loss. “I stopped drinking and I just kind of put the weight off,” he told Conan O’Brien. “I was having a lot of vodka with sausage…delicious but bad for you… I was getting into too much trouble with the drinking, so I just kind of stopped.”

Galifianakis says that while drinking was fun, shedding pounds has its benefits. “Lucky, I’m lucky that I could just stop, but boy I miss it. But being light’s fun! I can go up two flights of steps now and only need my inhaler twice!” he told WGN.

Fan reactions to the actor’s weight loss haven’t disappointed, with one user assuring that his humor didn’t disappear with the weight.

for those who are wondering if zach galifianakis is still funny after losing all that weight the answer is y e s ! — robyn 🎮 (@mooseleys) July 10, 2017

And if you’re looking for a new Galifianakis comedy after watching the Hangover movies enough times to memorize the scripts, check out his recent show Baskets on FX.

The show earned him the Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series this year.

