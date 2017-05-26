Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw

Zac Efron says he almost died in the accident that shattered his jaw as he opened up about the painful injury and plastic surgery rumors to Entertainment Tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

When it comes to rumors that it was plastic surgery that altered his face, Efron said he hasn't paid much attention to the "funny" speculation. "My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don't really care," he explained. Instead, the change in appearance can be attributed to a 2013 accident in which Efron said he shattered his jaw and had to have his mouth wired shut after he slipped in a puddle of water near the entrance of his home.

He also sustained a gash in the fall that required stitches, and Efron revealed Tuesday that the incident almost killed him. "It was funny," he admitted. "It sucks. I almost died, but we're good." Earlier this month, Efron opened up more about the injury's effect on his face to Men's Health, explaining that while the masseter muscles alongside the face should operate "like a symphony" with the rest of the facial muscles, his injury changed that. "The masseters just grew," Efron recalled of the aftermath. "They just got really, really big."

Despite rumors that the High School Musical alum went under the knife for plastic surgery, Efron said he tries to stay away from social media. "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work," he said. The actor also spoke out about his cut look in the 2017 film Baywatch, saying it isn't "attainable" and that taking diuretics, overtraining, and not sleeping enough to obtain such a physique led to a "pretty bad depression."

"I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out," Efron told the outlet. "I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up."