Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."

The note is a goodbye message to those she cares about that reflects on her life and her career as an actress in South Korea. Though the implication is that Joo-eun died by suicide, officials nor the Chosun Survival star's family have confirmed that as of press time.

"I am sorry for leaving first. I am especially sorry to Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Oppa (older brother)," Joo-eun wrote, per Soompi's translation. "My heart screams that I don't want to live. Life without me may be empty, but please live on bravely. I will keep watch of everything. Don't cry. You'll be hurt. I'm not sad at all in the slightest right now. I feel resolute and calm. I think it's because I have thought of this for a long time. I've lived such a happy life that was more than I deserved. That's why, it is enough for me. This is enough. So please live without placing blame on anymore.

"I'm not dead, so everyone, please live well. I hope many people are called to my funeral, and I want to see everyone for the first time in a while and check in on anyone who is having a hard time. I wanted to act so badly. Perhaps it was my all, and it was a part of me. However, living that life wasn't easy. I don't want to do anything else. That was so hopeless. Having something you want to do is a blessing, but I realized that only wanting to do that thing is a curse. God loves me, so he won't send me to hell. He will understand my feelings and care for me going forward. That's why, everyone, don't worry.

"And to all my loving family and friends and my loves. Thank you so much for treasuring me and loving me. That was my strength and my smile. I lived with unforgettable memories until the end, so I think I've lived a successful life. Thank you for understanding and embracing me who was lacking and impatient. I'm sorry I can't express it well. But you'll still understand how I feel, right?

She closed her message by thanking the "teachers" in her life and telling her parents not to cry. "And to all those precious relationships I've made, especially the teachers, I was so grateful, and I respected you all. Thank you so much for teaching me the many things in life," she wrote. "Mom, Dad, I love you. Don't cry. Please."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.