Whoopi Goldberg Throws Her Hat Into the 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Ring

Whoopi Goldberg has thrown her hat into the Wheel of Fortune hosting ring, after Pat Sajak's announcement that he'll be leaving the show. On Tuesday's episode of The View— per PEOPLE — panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned the news for the co-hosts to discuss. "Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season," she said.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was a guest on the show that day, and Griffen turned to him, asking, "What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?" However, before Jennings could give his reply, Goldberg chimed in, "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun." Joy Behar then quipped that she could take over for Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, as long as she could take "turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters" with Sara Haines.

In a written statement shared on Monday, Sajak revealed that the next Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Responding to the news Sajak's daughter Maggie took to Twitter to praise how "much fun" she's had "working with" her dad lately, and teased fans that they plan to have "even more fun in Season 41."

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement. "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!" Variety noted that, while he will no longer be the face of the iconic game show, Sajak will continue as a consultant, per the show's production studio, Sony Pictures Television.