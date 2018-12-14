10 Weird Celebrity Diet Secrets

While most celebrities claim that their hot bods can be chalked up to good old fashion diet and exercise, we here at PopCulture aren’t convinced. Celebrities are known for trying some pretty whacky methods to achieve their perfect bodies, so we’ve rounded up the craziest diet secrets that our favorite famous people have tried to stay svelte.

1. Beat bloat with coconut oil

Swallow a tablespoon of unrefined coconut oil to beat bloat like Miranda Kerr. The oil helps aid the digestion process, which we all know is essential for a healthy gut, but instead of downing a tablespoon of coconut oil, which probably isn’t super tasty, why not include some prebiotics and probiotics instead?

2. Cleanse it out

We all want a Beyoncé body, but I’m not sure I could go to the lengths she did to get in shape for Dream Girls. Bey consumed lemon water mixed with cayenne pepper to prepare for the role, allowing herself the occasional cheat meal of pizza and wine.

3. Cut out white foods

Have you ever noticed that most of the unhealthiest foods are a whitish beige color? Cameron Diaz’s trainer Teddy Bass did, and advised Cam to cut out the white carbs from her diet before a premiere or an event to lose weight fast.

4. Eliminate it

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her out-there approach to diet and fitness, but one thing she swears by that’s worth a try is an elimination diet. After a period of indulgence, she cuts out any food that might be causing inflammation or irritation in her body, including culprits like dairy, gluten, sugar and caffeine. Elimination diets are necessary for those who don’t suffer from food allergies, so save yourself the grief and stay away from this one.

5. Sip on some soup

One of the less pleasant diets out there, the Cabbage Soup Diet is what helped Sarah Michelle Gellar stay slim back in the early noughties. The diet relies on, you guessed it, cabbage soup, which is eaten for seven days. Dieters can add in lean protein and whole grains towards the end of the week, but until then it’s soup, soup, soup, which sounds like it would get boring very quickly.

6. Channel your inner infant

Though baby food is not the most appetising of meals, it forms the basis for the diet that both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have tried. They eat had to eat fourteen jars of the stuff each day, and were allowed an additional, optional low-calorie meal. Weight loss is difficult, but no one should be forced to eat mush in pursuit of it.

7. Crunch on some cookies

Though cookies aren’t generally what springs to mind when we think of ‘health food’, that’s exactly what helped Jersey Shore’s Snookie Polizzi shed weight eating six specifically formulated 90-calorie diet cookies each day plus one meal. Instead, why not just eat a healthy diet and allow yourself the occasional normal cookie?

8. Munch on some mushrooms

Katy Perry credits the Mushroom Diet for helping her shed weight only in specific areas of her body like her hips and thighs. The diet entails replacing one meal a day with raw mushrooms for two weeks. Mushrooms are a great source of probiotics and fiber, but they’re far too low in calories and energy to replace an entire meal on their own!

9. Eat the rainbow

Nutritionists and dietitians often tell their patients to ensure their plates are colorful, but I doubt even they would go as far as to recommend that patients only eat one color a day like Christina Aguilera did. She followed the Color Diet, which instructs dieters to only eat natural foods from one color group each day, starting with red and ending on the seventh day with the all the colors. The diet doesn’t include any protein or whole grains, however, making it difficult to avoid serious hunger pangs and the inevitable unhealthy snacking they can lead to.

10. Pay attention to your pH

A brief Google search will show you hundreds of blogs based on the Alkaline Diet, which touts that in order to achieve optimal health, you need to eat foods to restore your body’s natural pH. Never mind that your body literally would not function if its pH were out of balance; Kirsten Dunst and Gwyneth Paltrow have both tried this diet, which advocates eliminating acidic foods like meat, fish, dairy and grains and replacing them with certain fruits, nuts, beans and vegetables.

We don’t recommend following any of these diets, of course. Lasting weight loss comes from a healthy, balanced diet, not brief flirtations with fads.

