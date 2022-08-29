VMA's 2022: Johnny Depp Makes Cameo by Poking Fun at His Career After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp surprised viewers with an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. Following Lizzo's opening performance, the 59-year-old star made a brief cameo as the Moonman trophy. As an astronaut floated down from the Prudential Center's ceiling, Depp's face appeared virtually inside its helmet.

"I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need," said Depp in the brief appearance. During a commercial break, Depp appeared again, opening the Moonperson visor to say, "Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f– music, shall we?"

This week, it was reported that Depp would be making a "comeback" appearance at the VMAs. The New York Post cited a source "close" to Depp" as saying that Depp would appear via video. According to the source, Depp would emerge as the VMA award. The reaction on Twitter has been relatively subdued, with many Depp fans praising his appearance and sense of humor. One user wrote, "He has a good sense of humour but I never doubted it lol 'I need to work after all.'"

Others were perplexed by the stunt. "Don't know what to say... Loving his humor, but what was that?," a user tweeted. Another wrote, "Is that ACTUALLY Johnny Depp? Bruh, I thought they would change their minds," while a viewer tweeted, "That is truly the most embarrassing thing ever." One Twitter user, however, was not amused, writing, "The ONLY statement #johnnydepp should be making at the @vmas tonight is a public apology to @realamberheard...preferably from rehab."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was reported to be "really excited" to make a "comeback" at this year's VMAs after a turbulent summer. The public appearance marked Depp's first since winning his highly publicized defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. He sued the 36-year-old actress after she wrote an opinion piece about sexual violence for the Washington Post in 2018.

According to Depp, he lost tens of millions of dollars due to the article's allegations of abuse. The jury unanimously ruled in his favor, and Heard was ordered to pay him $15 million in damages. The Aquaman actress appealed the verdict, claiming the evidence did not support the final decision. Depp maintains that Heard's accusations are false.

The Alice in Wonderland star is set for his first directorial venture in 25 years with a film about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. In addition, Depp signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal with Dior to continue promoting the brand's bestselling Sauvage cologne.