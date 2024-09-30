Veteran Rockstar Diagnosed With Throat Cancer: Surgery Set for Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies announced that guitarist Doug Aldrich had to step away to undergo treatment for throat cancer. According to Blabbermouth, the former Whitesnake and Dio guitarist went under the knife on Saturday, sharing a photo of him in the hospital with an update for fans.

The band announced the news on Facebook. "We have some crappy news we'd like to share...

Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week," the post reads. "Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates.

Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we’d like to share… Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a... Posted by The Dead Daisies on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

"Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery," the statement concludes. "We look forward to having him back on deck really soon."

Alridch praised the support he was getting from fans on social media and gave an update on his progress after surgery. "Hi guys, just wanted to reach out and say thank you so much for the prayers and well wishes. It really helped more than I can say. I got surgery on my neck and tonsil and surgery was very successful. The Doctor is a Superstar and team here is amazing...I feel good and hopefully get to go home today to my family," he wrote. "Am so grateful you guys. Thank you so much."

His wife, Daniela 'Danni' Aldrich provided more detail on Facebook, thanking fans for their support in the process. "Your messages really lifted his spirits, and it made such a difference knowing how many people care about him," she wrote.

"All your prayers were heard!" she added. "The surgery went incredibly well-five long hours of multiple steps-but Doug pushed through like the fighter he is. Even the nurse called him a superhero for his strength and determination right after! He is the strongest person I know."

Aldrich was a member of Whitesnake from 2002 until 2014. He was also with Dio for a short period in 2002 and 2006. Before joining The Dead Daisies in 2016, he was also part of Lion, House of Lords, Bad Moon Rising, Hurricane and former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes.