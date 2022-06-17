Tyler Sanders, a former child star with roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday.

"The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can't comment further beyond this," talent agent Pedro Tapia said to the outlet regarding Sanders. "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

An autopsy is set to be conducted within the next few days, with more answers sure to come. Sanders was active on social media and there was no indication of any foul play.

The young actor kicked off his career as a 10-year-old, nabbing up roles in The Rookie, Fear the Walking Dead and Amazon Prime's Just Add Magic: Mystery City. The latter earned Sanders a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021 for his role as Leo in the Just Add Magic spinoff.

His social media posts did not indicate any issues for Sanders. with his last post dropping on June 12 featuring him in a blue suit and glasses, cutting a Bruce Wayne figure against the Vail, Colorado backdrop. He also posted shots with his co-stars and other roles, smiling alongside Lowe and other members of the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast.

According to The Post, Sanders' current cause of death is listed as "deferred," which means the medical examiner is seeking more time to investigate what caused the deceased's life to end.

Before his death, Sanders had several independent features in motion. There is no word on if these productions will continue or if Sanders' demise will cause issues with the filming.