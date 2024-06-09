TV Personality Michael Mosley Goes Missing in Greece

His family is keeping hope alive but time is not on the side of a successful search.

Popular TV and radio personality Michael Mosley has been missing after going on a walk in Greece earlier in the week. According to the BBC, the 67-year-old doctor went missing on the Greek island of Symi, with little to clue investigators into what happened.

A search and rescue operation is still ongoing and his wife, Dr. CLare Bailey Mosley, spoke out in a statement to keep spirits focused on the efforts. "The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael," the statement reads. "We will not lose hope."

She is searching the island with friends, while their four children have traveled to the island to assist with the search. He went missing after going on a walk and leaving his wife on the beach. Mosley did not have his phone when he embarked on the journey. CCTV footage captured a man who appeared to be Mosley walking near the village of Pedi and making his way to nearby "rocky hills."

According to the BBC, a current theory is that Mosley opted to take a longer route back to his wife and may have taken a fall. Police and firefighters are using all of their tools in the search, with divers searching the nearby waters and dogs on the ground.

Mosley studied medicine in London and is a certified doctor, but he's more known for his decades as a documentarian, journalist and media personality. He's appeared for shows on BBC and ITV, penned a column for The Daily Mail, and hosted Trust Me, I'm A Doctor for BBC and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? on Channel 4.

Several co-workers and personalities have spoken out on the situation. Fellow Trust Me, I'm A Doctor star Dr. Saleyha Ahsan was "praying he is found safe" and is feeling "sick with worry." One Show host Alex Jones also shared her concerns, referring to Mosley as "our friend."

"Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time. We hope for more positive news," she said.