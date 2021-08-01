Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

"What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over," Moakler explained. "I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance."

Moakler also claimed that the moves that Barker had done for Kardashian's birthday were very similar to stunts that he had pulled for her in the past. "Then, like, having the banner flyover, which is documented in our TV show, Meet the Barkers," she said. "I just said that I thought it was kind of weird."

Despite frequently weighing in on Barker and Kardashian's relationship, she claims that she is choosing to focus on herself. "I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew [Rondeau]. I’m super happy. We’re in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship," she said, shading her ex and his new boo.

Moakler did object to Barker's decision to get a tattoo in Kardashian's honor, especially considering he got his tattoo for her covered up. "I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and crossbones over my name and post it," Moakler claimed. "But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?"

"I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them," Moakler concluded. "Like I’m in a relationship with Matthew and we’re doing our own thing. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process." Moakler's daughter Alabama recently slammed her mother on Instagram, writing, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret." Her son Landon also wrote on TikTok that "our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."