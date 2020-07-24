Tour Taylor Swift's $25M Beverly Hills Goldwyn-Estate Mansion

Taylor Swift has multiple homes across the United States, including residences in Nashville, New York City and Rhode Island. She also owns a historic 10,982 square-foot residence in Beverly Hills, California, which she purchased in 2015 and was previously owned by movie mogul Samuel L. Goldwyn. Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares that home housed two generations of the Goldwyn family before Swift's acquisition, and after the singer was granted landmark status in 2017, she has been steadily renovating the Georgian Revival mansion, which includes seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a screening room, card room, gym and more. Scroll through to take a look inside Swift's airy California home.

Former glory The goal of Swift and her architect, Monique Schenk, is to restore the home to the exact same condition it was in when it was built for Goldwyn in 1934. "We've preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we've replicated," Schenk said, via Mansion Global. The home sits on almost two acres of land behind the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

Hollywood glamour The home's style is classic old Hollywood glamour, with details like a sweeping staircase in the foyer, crown molding, French doors and more giving it a traditional look. Goldwyn, a film producer who founded MGM, hosted numerous parties at his home that were attended by some of Hollywood's biggest stars at the time. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

MGM The home was built in the 1930s by architect Douglas Honnold, and to save costs during the Great Depression, the Goldwyns used set designers from MGM's studios to help with construction and later furnished the home with pieces from MGM films. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

Lots of space The master bedroom has a veranda that overlooks the city, and the large room has plenty of space for a bed as well as multiple seating areas. There is also a guest suite with a private entrance on the main level of the house. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

Extra features Additional features include a screening room, a library, a card room, a gym and a private guest apartment above the garage. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext