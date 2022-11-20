Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate (Photos)

Johnny Cash's dream home in Casitas Springs, California sold for well over its asking price this year, and it's not hard to see why. Cash had the house built for himself and his family in 1961, though he did not spend much time with them there as he continued touring until his divorce. Now, someone else has stewardship of the palatial estate, and fans can take a virtual tour thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Cash's former home has 4,500 square-feet of living space on a property of about six acres. It is like a scene right out of one of Cash's songs – an idyllic rural setting with wildflowers on the hills and luxury amenities in the house. The listing earlier this year was originally for $1.35 million, but the house reportedly sold for $1.85 million when all the bidding was done.

Cash reportedly intended to raise his family at the house in Casitas Springs, but it didn't work out that way for him. He and his wife, Vivian Liberto, moved into the house in 1961 with their four daughters – Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara – but in 1966 Liberto filed for divorce.

The house has many of the original features envisioned by Cash, and it is certainly still a piece of music industry history. Scroll on for a tour of the house that Cash had built for his family.