These Kourtney Kardashian Bikini Throwbacks Have More Than 1.7 Million Fans in Awe

Kourtney Kardashian treated her fans to some throwback photos over the weekend. On Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted several photos from the trip that she took to Sardinia, Italy in 2019. As of right now, her post has already amassed more than 1.7 million likes and counting.

In the first couple of photos that she included in her throwback slideshow, the mom-of-three can be seen posing on a surfboard with her daughter, Penelope, by her side. Kardashian also donned a barely-there bikini whilst laying out in the sun while on a boat. The reality star's incredibly fit body was on full display in the photos, as she wore a beige bikini as she posed amongst the gorgeous landscape. Kardashian also posted a short clip, set to Tame Impala's "Borderline," in which she showcased her view from Sardinia as she and her family traveled around the location. The final post in her slideshow was a note that someone wrote during the course of their summer 2019 vacation, which read, "Don't wake me up."

Kardashian's latest, sun-filled post comes a couple of weeks after she had to clarify pregnancy rumors after she posted a series of shots of herself wearing a bright pink bikini. On Dec. 27, the reality star told her followers that she was on a "little cabo daydream" as she showcased her beachwear looks. The post prompted some users to question whether she was pregnant with her fourth child (Kardashian shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick). One individual wrote, "Wait so she's preggo????????" Another added, with a heart-eyes emoji, "I hope that's a baby in kourts belly."

Sarah Howard, Kardashian's longtime friend, had some fun with the pregnancy rumors by writing, "Let's have a baby!" In turn, the KUWTK star replied, "[Sarah] get me pregnant." This wasn't the first time that Kardashian had to address pregnancy rumors. Back in May, the 41-year-old opened up about dealing with trolls after fans claimed that she put on a "few extra pounds" based on one of her social media posts. She explained, in a video that was posted to the official Poosh YouTube account, "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."