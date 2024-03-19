'The Voice' Coach Secretly Married Controversial Rapper in Las Vegas

Former The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie is seemingly a married woman. The popstar, 32, reportedly secretly married boyfriend Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, in Las Vegas in July 2022, just months after they went public with their relationship, according to court documents from Clark County in Las Vegas viewed by The Sun, who also reported the couple recently welcomed a baby girl named Seven.

While neither Anne-Marie nor the rapper have confirmed their marriage, the court records revealed that six days after picking up their marriage license on July 20, 2022, the couple married on July 26, 2022. Adding to the rumored marriage is the fact that Anne-Marie, who appeared as a coach on The Voice UK between 2021 and 2023 before being replaced this year, has been spotted sporting a diamond ring on her finger on numerous occasions. Slwothai, meanwhile, has been seen wearing a silver band on his ring finger. Details of the alleged wedding are unclear, but if true, it means the couple tied the knot while the singer was on a break from her Dysfunctional tour.

"Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago," a source told the outlet. "She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married."

It seems the couple may be keeping more than just their nuptials a secret, though. On Thursday, March 14, the singer and her husband were spotted taking a stroll together in London with their daughter. According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, the couple secretly welcomed the baby girl, whom they named Seven in tribute of Anne-Marie's favorite number, "last month." The proud parents have not publicly announced the birth and had not shared they were expecting.

While Anne-Marie and Slowthai, who were first seen together in May 2022,are nejoying the bliss of being parents, their relationship has sparked some concern at Anne-Marie's label. The "Psycho" and "Don't Play" hitmaker has maintained a female-friendly image, but some at her label fear her romance with Slowthai, who was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019, could taint that image. The rapper is currently awaiting trial for two counts of rape after he was accused of raping a woman twice in September 2021, per the BBC. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. Co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to one count of rape and two sexual assaults. A judge released both the Grammy-nominated rapper and Blake-Walker on conditional bail until their trial in July 2024.

While Anne-Marie's decision to stick by Slowthia's side may be causing headaches at her label, a source told The Sun that the singer "loves Tyron. They are very happy together."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.