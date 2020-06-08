Terry Crews Facing Criticism for 'Black Supremacy' Tweet

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews is facing backlash following his comments about "Black supremacy." As protests continue to take place across the globe following the death of George Floyd, Crews on Sunday took to Twitter calling for unity and expressing the need for all people to come together to defeat racism and police brutality, though his wording raised plenty of eyebrows and sparked immediate controversy.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Tyler James Williams, who starred with Crews in Everybody Hates Chris, was among the first on social media to criticize Crews, writing that "no one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people." His tweet prompted Crews to clarify his remarks, stating that he "was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't," but rather, he was "saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness."

Despite the clarification, however, the damage seemed to already be done, and soon Crews' name was among Twitter's trending topics and hashtags alongside 'Black supremacy." Many used the social media platform to slam his comments, taking issue with his "Black supremacy" remark. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Crews' tweet.