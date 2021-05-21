Peek Inside Suzanne Somers' $8.5M Palm Springs Estate

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, will have a new home soon after selling their beautiful Palm Springs, California home earlier this month. The mansion, which the couple called home for over 40 years, sold for $8.5 million. Somers, 74, and Hamel, 84, will continue living in the home until September when they move into a new ecologically friendly home nearby. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Somers' fans can check out how the Three's Company star lives. Somers and Hamel moved into the home in 1977, the same year they married. Somers is best known for playing Chrissy Snow on Three's Company and Carol Foster Lambert on Step By Step. More recently though, she has become known for her self-help books and the shocking details about her sex life she lets slip in recent interviews. In one recent interview on Heather Dubrow's World podcast, Somers joked that they have sex multiple times before noon. "At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today," the A New Way to Age author said in March. "What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that's suddenly like, 'Oh there he is.' I'm like, 'Could you just wait 'til the sun comes up?'" Hamel, a producer and TV host, and Somer listed the home in January for $8.5 million. They have listed the home several times, including in 2008, when they listed it at a whopping $35 million. Scroll on for a look at the estate Somers and Hamel call home.

Overhead view of the property (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) The home was inspired by the L'oustau De Baumaniere in Provence, France. It mixes the couple's love of nature and elegance with striking contrasts. For example, the home has crystal chandeliers, but they hang from reclaimed wood to bring a sense of rough against smooth and hard against soft. The home sits on a hill, with the property covering 28 acres and overlooking Mesa Canyon.

Inside the kitchen (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) The estate includes five buildings, with 10,000 square feet of pavilions. One building includes the master suite, the living room, a two-room kitchen, a wine cellar, and a stone guest house designed in the 1920s. There is also plenty of space for guests, as the dining room has space for 32 seats.

Pool details (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) Somers and Hamel could even host their own shows, as the estate includes an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain. It has 50 seats and a dance floor. Other recreational features include a pool, spa, hiking trails, and a natural waterfall. There is even a private funicular, golf carts, and hillside stone steps that lead to the buildings.

Main bedroom (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) The celebrity power couple plan to move to a smaller home nearby that will be as green-friendly as possible, Hamel told the New York Post. "Even though I am not one of those 'greeniacs,' we're making sure the air quality is balanced and perfect, and even the drywall doesn't have all those chemicals," he said. The new home will be solar-powered and will feature an organic garden.

An ornate bathroom (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) Somers described their new home as a "party house, a very sexy house." There will also be a source of natural heat they call a "passion pit," they told the Post. This is a tribute to the "passion pit" in the old houseboat Hamel lived in while the couple was falling in love. It's what they called a carpeted area in front of a fireplace.

More outside amenities (Photo: Douglas Elliman/TopTenTealEstateDeals.com) It was hard for Somers to let go of the Palm Springs home because it meant so much to them, but they decided it was time to let it go. "It sold because I finally let it go — emotionally, spiritually, and physically," Somers told the Post. She said the home was "not the right home anymore" for the two at this stage of their lives.