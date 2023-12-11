Sofia Vergara's Ex Joe Manganiello Steps out With New Girlfriend

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor have made their romance red carpet official! The Magic Mike actor, 46, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 34, stepped out together for the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City on Dec. 9, posing arm in arm on the red carpet before Manganiello was presented with the COAF Humanitarian Award at the event.

The True Blood actor looked dapper in a black suit for his first official public outing with O'Connor, while the former host sported an emerald green gown. Manganiello and O'Connor have yet to confirm their relationship status, but the two first sparked romance rumors in September, two months after he filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage. At the time, TMZ reported that the two first met after a Winning Time Season 2 screening in August, allegedly bonding over their Pittsburgh-area roots.

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the two were officially dating and were spending lots of time "out of town together" away from Los Angeles. "They're both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she'll crack these witty jokes," the source said at the time. "She's really witty. So sweet and smart. And he's cool."

Manganiello isn't the only one who has been moving on romantically following the end of his marriage. Vergara and her reported new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles last month, four months after the Modern Family alum and her husband announced they had decided to end their marriage. Neither Vergara nor Saliman have officially confirmed their relationship status.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple shared in a joint statement to Page Six at the time, having previously said 'I do' in front of 350 people at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Two days after they jointly issued the statement, the Kill Room actor filed for divorce from the America's Got Talent judge, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in court documents.