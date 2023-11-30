Sofia Vergara Just Got Sued for $1.7 Million

Sofia Vergara is facing a lawsuit in connection to renovation work on her $26 million mansion in the Beverly Park neighborhood. Reside Custom Homes, the company the Modern Family alum hired to perform construction work on the home back in April 2022, recently filed a lawsuit claiming Vergara owes the company more than $1.7 million.

According to the suit, first reported by TMZ, although Vergara agreed to pay for the work plus the contractor's fee, the actress never followed through once the work was done, leaving the company with an unpaid bill totaling $1,700,492.64. RCH was hired by the actress in April 2022, and while the project was substantially completed by December 2022, RCH claims Vergara "asked for significant extra work beyond the scope of the agreement," including the installation of clay plaster in three powder rooms, an office, the dining room walls, the cabana bathroom, and the guest house living room. The actress also allegedly requested that the company remove and replace a flight of stairs.

The additional renovation requests pushed the project's completion date to March 2023, when Vergara finally moved back into the home. In the lawsuit, RCH claims the company fronted the money for the additional work in order to finish the improvements. Vergara allegedly promised to pay the bill and even reportedly told RCH that she approved one of the invoices for nearly $900,000 and had "already" given directions to her money manager to pay the bill. However, RCH says Vergara never followed through, leaving an unpaid bill totaling more than $1.7 million.

Vergara and her team paint a different picture, though. In a statement to TMZ, Vergara's attorney, Marty Singer, said that on Oct. 4, before RCH's lawsuit was filed, the actress sent a demand letter to the company "claiming the company was responsible for $5 million in damages for overcharging Sofia, doing substandard work and delaying the project." Singer said RCH never disputed the claims, but has now filed a lawsuit of their own. He added that he is "confident Sofia will prevail and receive significant payment." RCH has not addressed Singer's claims, and Vergara has not publicly addressed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit comes as Vergara moves on with her new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. Earlier this month, the pair was photographed enjoying a date night in Los Angeles. Vergara and Saliman, who previously worked with the San Francisco 49ers, were photographed as a couple for the first time at a Beverly Hills Italian restaurant for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration last month. They have been spotted together on several occasions since then.