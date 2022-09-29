'SNL' Star Launching Major New Project After Leaving Show

Melissa Villaseñor may have recently departed Saturday Night Live, but she already has her next project lined up. Entertainment Weekly reported that Villaseñor has a new book coming out called Whoops… I'm Awesome. This isn't your typical book though, as EW noted that it's actually a workbook with activities, art, and anecdotes from the comedian.

During the interview, Villaseñor explained that her new project has been in the works for years now. She said that she saw "visions" of what she wanted the project to be like for "the past six years, almost like the time I've been at SNL." Villaseñor wanted to create Whoops… I'm Awesome because some of the content could not be translated through her typical comedy work.

"It's all goof town," she explained. "There's no room for me to be like, 'I'm really feeling…' It doesn't work like that for my comedy. But for my art, heartbreaks and comparing and just any emotions like that. I put that through my art and I feel like it's been really healthy for me." Whoops… I'm Awesome will be released on Oct. 25. As previously mentioned, this will mark one of her first projects since leaving SNL ahead of the newest season.

When it was announced that she was leaving the sketch comedy series, Villaseñor issued a statement to her fans and explained why she felt it was her time to go. She wrote on Twitter, "Oh my sweetie fans, my Melissa monsters, I know 'thas sah' me leaving the show, but! I felt this was my soul telling me its time to spread my wings. Lots more for me to dig in and discover. What an honor to experience my kid dream, what an honor. Forever grateful." The comedian later joked about how people have asked what's next for her, writing, "People ask me 'What's next what's next?!' I'm like, 'Chill man I am gonna be proud for a while, travel, enjoy life, do more volunteer work, spend time with my family, from there art blooms.'"

Villaseñor isn't the only one who is leaving SNL in advance of the newest season. Longtime players including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant are also leaving the show. It was later announced that Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari were also taking their final SNL bows.