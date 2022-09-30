Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.

Working Girl centers around Griffith's character, Tess McGill, "an ambitious secretary who takes on her boss' identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg." The film was a major hit with audiences, raking in over $100 million at the domestic box office. Working Girl was also a success with film critics and earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress nomination for Griffith, and Supporting Actress noms for both Cusack and Weaver. The one Oscar that Working Girl did earn was for Best Original Song, which went to Carly Simon for the song "Let the River Run," from the film's soundtrack.

Currently, Gomez appears in and serves as an executive producer on Only Murders in the Building. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building Season 1 also starred Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 debuted June 28, with the finale coming on Aug 23. The show has also already been renewed for Season 3.