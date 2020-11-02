Sean Connery Holds Wife Micheline Roquebrune Hand in One of His Finals Photos

✖

Sean Connery's passing at the age of 91 has provided several looks in the final years of the James Bond star's life. It has also provided some photographs into the late star's life in the Bahamas with wife Micheline Roquebrune, including a sweet final photo that shows Connery holding her hand on their wedding anniversary.

The couple were married for 45 years and the photo captures the devotion between the pair, despite Connery's fight with dementia. According to Roquebrune, the actor's second wife and a painter of Moroccan and French descent, she felt he was "gorgeous," and they "had a wonderful life together."

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Sean Connery clasps devoted wife Micheline Roquebrune's hand in last photo taken of the late 007 icon https://t.co/xuKEzudk6T — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 1, 2020

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly.At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted," she said, according to The Daily Mail. "He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last for ever and he went peacefully."

Connery married the 91-year-old in 1975, two years after his divorce from actress Diane Cilento who he was married to from 1962 until 1973. The 45-year-marriage also managed to survive and thrive following an affair with musician Lynsey de Paul. Roquebrune had been married twice before meeting Connery at a golf tournament in 1970 while split from his wife at the time. "In the early days it was difficult for us to see each other," Connery had said, according to The Daily Mail. "She was still living in North Africa with her children." The couple remained together in their Bahamas home following Connery's retirement from acting in 2006.

According to the New York Post, Connery's retirement from acting came with "strict" orders to his agent to turn down all offers. He rarely left his home in New Providence, Bahamas and the gated community surrounding it. His few public appearances since included outings to the British Open and his 89th birthday celebration that was seen in a photo alongside his son and his partner, Fiona Ufton.

According to the late actor's wife, Connery will be cremated for now and his memorial service will be held at a later date. "We have not decided what to do," the widow told The Daily Mail. "That is something we will talk about soon but he will be cremated in the Bahamas, which is what he wanted."

Connery's brother Neil, who still lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, is hopeful that a memorial could end up in the actor's home. "It's too soon to say, but we'll be speaking to Sean's wife Micheline and Jason, Sean's son, about that," Neil Connery's wife Elinor told The Sunday Post. "It would be lovely but it's for his immediate family to decide upon."