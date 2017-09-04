‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Shares Cheeky Photo of New Sexy Tattoo

By the looks of it, Sarah Hyland is loving the single life.

We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Modern Family star shared a cheeky photo of fresh ink — a dinosaur tattoo on her butt.

Hyland posed with singer friend Katie Welch, showing off their matching tattoos for the camera on their toned booties.

“We believe in dinosaurs,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “dino booty babies.”

While most fans left positive comments like “Slay,” “So cute,” and “You look so gorgeous,” others were quick to try and bring the young women down.

“Apparently you believe in cellulite also,” one person wrote. “You are not models… and you have sellulite [sic],” wrote another. Another chimed in: “With those massive toilets, you should start believing in a treadmill.”

Earlier this year, Hyland made it clear that she was fed up with trolls on social media commenting on her weight. She opened up on Twitter about health issues that have caused her to lose weight, writing that haters on social media have even gone so far as to accuse her of promoting anorexia:

“I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been heavily discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments. That something is my weight,” she wrote.

“I have been told I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity…I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong. (I’ll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny’ which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting’ and you’re right!…No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

Hyland’s positive attitude towards her body clearly shows through in her new tattoo, which comes two weeks after news broke of Hyland’s split from her boyfriend of two years, British actor Dominic Sherwood.

The star has previously shared photos of other tattoos, including matching arrow tattoos with Sherwood.