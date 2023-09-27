Sam Asghari's Family Shade Britney Spears After Divorce Filing

It's been a little over a month since Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, with his family now shading the pop star. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, a source close to Asghari's family said, "Sam's family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did. Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him." The source also alleged that Asghari's family attempted to voice their concerns with him when the pair first got together in 2016, but "let it go" once they could tell "things were getting serious."

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic//Getty Images)

After the split, cheating rumors began to swirl, though a source told Us Weekly that friends of the couple did not believe that was a "possibility." It was believed, however, that Spears and Asgharo had "problems for a while." A source added, "Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn't happy and no longer saw a future with Britney. They both wanted different things and they couldn't come to an agreement on several issues such as having children." Notably, Spears and her with ex-husband Kevin Federline share two sons: Jayden, 17, and Sean, 18.

Following Spears and Asghari ending their marriage, insiders say they are each pursuing their own personal new paths in life, to seek happiness. "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source told Us Weekly in August. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."