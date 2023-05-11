Rihanna's Son's Name Revealed, and It Honors a Hip-Hop Legend

The name of Rihanna's baby boy has been revealed. The "Diamonds" singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, reportedly named their firstborn, whom they welcomed May 13, 2022, RZA Athelston Mayers, according to The Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the official birth certificate. The name is a meaningful one for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who seemingly were inspired by iconic music producer and Wu-Tang leader RZA.

While neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the first name inspiration, the Grammy winner has been spotted sporting Wu-Tang Clan t-shirts and RZA merch since giving birth in 2022. When it comes to baby RZA's middle name of Athelston, it appears to be inspired by his father's middle name, as A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, which she revealed during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February. The songstress opened up to Vogue about her motherhood journey not long after, telling the magazine for its March 2023 cover story that her first months as a mom had been "everything" to her. "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said at the time. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because... it doesn't matter."

Despite it being a "beautiful" experience, it's also a total "head f-k" coming home from the hospital with a baby. "I cannot believe it," she marveled. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts." Despite the paranoia and difficulties that come with bringing home your first child, Rihanna said she and A$AP Rocky are better than ever. "We're best friends with a baby," she explained. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."