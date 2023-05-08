Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Heart and respiratory system issues caused Ray Liotta's sudden death last year. TMZ reports that according to medical documents, the iconic actor's manner of death was categorized as natural and nonviolent, citing respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure. Liotta, who was 67 at the time of his death, reportedly also suffered from atherosclerosis, a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery.

At the time of his death, Liotta was in Dominican Republic filming the movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo and left behind a daughter, Karsen. Two days after Liotta's death, Nittolo wrote a heartbreaking tribute to him, writing in part that they shared a "deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever." She called Liotta "the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known... And even that is an understatement."

Other tributes from many of Liotta's myriad famous friends and co-stars poured in at that time. His Field of Dreams co-star Kevin Costner fondly remembered Liotta's on-set stunt that led to an extremely memorable scene as him as Shoeless Joe Jackson. Liotta's Many Saints of Newark co-star Alessandro Nivola called himself "so lucky" to have "squared off against this legend" late in his career. "The scenes we did together were among the all-time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors," Nivola wrote at the time.

Liotta's Goodfellas co-star Frank Sivero also paid tribute to him, sharing a photo of him and writing, "I'm deeply sorry to hear the lost (sic) of great actor. Ray, we were the Goodfellas. Rest in Peace, friend." Lorraine Bracco, who also starred in Goodfellas, wrote that she was "utterly shattered" by the terrible news. "I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas," she wrote in a tweet that included a photo of her and Liotta. "Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same...Ray Liotta."

Two other Goodfellas stars, Robert De Niro and Paul Sorvino, issued statements to PEOPLE, with De Niro writing, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us." Sorvino added, "Ray was a terrific actor and a 'goodfella' in the best sense of the word. He was great to work with and a good friend. I'm really going to miss him."