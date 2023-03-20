Graceland Addresses Rumor Priscilla Presley Was Locked Out

Priscilla Presley is currently engaged in a heated court case with her granddaughter Riley Keough, over the last will and testament left behind by Lisa Marie Presley, Keough's mother and Pricilla's only daughter. Now, Graceland officials have addressed a rumor that Presley was locked out of the property, amid her legal dispute with Keough. "These reports are entirely untrue," Graceland reps told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive statement. "No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie's passing."

Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing. Presley subsequently began a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, stating that she does not believe the trust paperwork to be valid. In a statement on the matter, Presley said, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

She went on to say, "There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

It has also been reported that Presley and Keough are not speaking to one another at this time. A source close to the situation stated that the past "few weeks" have been "very tense and heartbreaking" for the two mourning women. "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source said.

"Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," the source added, then saying that "Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately," but grandmother and granddaughter were "both gearing up for court" if it came to that.