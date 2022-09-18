Prince William Takes Moment to Comfort Fan Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Prince William assured a fan that Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will be treated like the royal dogs they are. The Prince of Wales surprised supporters waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London on Sept. 17. A woman asked him about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now moving to their new homes with the person who gave them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," William said to the line-waiting fan concerning the corgis, captured in a Sky News video. "They are going to be looked after fine." Holding the woman's hand, he added, "They are two very friendly corgis so they've got a good home. They'll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure." The fan smiled and responded, "I hope so."

An insider close to Andrew told NBC News last week that the corgis would live with the Duke and Duchess of York at their Windsor home, Royal Lodge. According to the insider, "It was Sarah, Duchess of York, who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew." Even though she and Andrew divorced in 1996, Ferguson lives with him, and the two share daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The source said the duchess "bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the queen, by walking the dogs in Frogmore [House] and chatting."

The queen, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96, is also survived by her cocker spaniel, Lissy, who is four years old. Several reports have stated that the pet, who won the Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship in 2022, lives with her trainer, according to E! News. Additionally, the monarch cared for a corgi-dachshund mix named Candy for 18 years before her death. Several outlets reported on Sept. 17 that the dog died months before the queen passed away.

William spoke to fans before standing vigil at the queen's coffin inside the palace, reuniting publicly with his brother Prince Harry for the third time since her death, amid reported tensions between the brothers and their wives.