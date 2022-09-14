Prince William and Prince Harry Walk Side-by-Side to Honor Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side with members of the royal family in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will lie in state before her funeral on Sept. 19. William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 Thursday, walked alongside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. This was a different arrangement from the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip last year, when Phillips walked between William and Harry.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle followed the procession by car, reports PEOPLE. The walking procession was led by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester; the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon; and members of Queen Elizabeth's household staff also walked to Westminster. Camilla, Queen Consort, and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made the journey by car.

(Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Most members of the royal family who walked to Westminster wore military garb. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew did not, as they are not working members of the family. They did wear their military medals though, as Harry served in the British Army for 10 years. Andrew also served 22 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Falklands War in 1982.

After news broke that Harry would not be wearing a military outfit to services honoring his grandmother, his representative issued a statement, asking that attention not be diverted from the Queen's death. "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," the rep said. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

After the Queen's casket arrived at Westminster Hall, there was a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster. Middleton and Markle took their places beside their husbands at the funeral. Harry and Markle were seen holding hands. Harry was also caught on camera wiping away tears.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, giving the British public an opportunity to pay their respects. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. She will be laid to rest within St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at 96, ending the longest reign in U.K. history at over 70 years.