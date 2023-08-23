Prince William Called out for Throwing King Charles 'Into the Firing Line'

Prince William is taking criticism in the press for skipping a soccer match in Australia, with critics saying it reflects poorly on the monarchy as a whole. The heir to the British royal family opted not to fly to Australia where England's Lionesses played against Spain in the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday. According to a report by Express, many British pundits see this as a serious publicity issue for King Charles III.

England's women's team had a chance to become the country's first national team to win a world cup since 1966, but the Prince of Wales was not there to support them. The team ended up losing to Spain, whose royal family was there in full force to watch the match. Critics argued that these days, the role of royalty is mostly symbolic, and that a match like this was exactly the kind of event where a senior member of the royal family should be on hand to play their part. As the patron of the U.K.'s Football Association, Prince William was the presumptive figure for the monarchy to send.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

Instead, the prince posted a video on social media where he and his daughter Princess Charlotte wished the team "good luck" ahead of the match. He said: "Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

Royal expert and publicist Leah Brown told Express: "The primary impact of King Charles not supporting the Lionesses, and the PR stunt played by Prince William using Charlotte to garner public favor when delivering an unpalatable message, is that it calls into question the role of the monarchy in contemporary Britain. I have some sympathy for King Charles' position. In this instance, the nominated individual, namely William shirked his responsibility thus throwing others into the firing line."

Brown also referenced the speculation that Prince William chose not to attend because of the high carbon footprint of air travel. She said: "I am unsatisfied that climate change concerns were the driver behind non-attendance. It was disappointing to have no state support alongside the Queen of Spain. Charity causes and investitures aside, the idea that the royals are anything other than performative suggests this event ought to have been attended at least by a female royal representative."