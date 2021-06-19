Post Malone: Take a Close-up Look at the Skull Tattoo on His Head

✖

Post Malone is no stranger to getting some interesting ink. He debuted one of his latest pieces of ink back in June of 2020. In addition to posting a look at the new tattoo, Malone also shared a kind message for his fans, per PEOPLE.

Malone didn't just show off his new ink; he also showcased his new hairdo in the process. The "Better Now" rapper shaved his head to get a new tattoo, a skull, on his head. He showed off the completed look on Instagram and included a rather inspirational message to his fans about spreading love amidst this challenging time in the world. He wrote, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass." Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, finished his caption by signing off with, "Love, Austin."

Malone already has a plethora of tattoos that adorn his face, including his famous 2018 "Always Tired" ink that he got done under his eyes. In February 2020, he got a bloody buzzsaw tattoo on his left cheek. In early March 2020, during an interview with GQ Style, Malone opened up about why he likes to get tattoos. According to the rapper, his fondness for tattoos may come from a place of "insecurity."

"I'm a ugly-ass motherf—er," he said at the time. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance." While Malone has enjoyed a great deal of success in the industry, he has been particularly hard on himself when it comes to his appearance. PEOPLE reported that he previously told the outlet, "I sound better on the radio. I got a face for radio I guess is what I'm really trying to say." He was then asked if he genuinely felt that way, to which he told the publication, "Yeah, but now I kinda look unique because I ruined my face. I might get a lot of bad guy roles I guess. Because I look tough."