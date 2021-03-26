'The O.C.' Podcast Launching With 2 of Its Stars Hosting

✖

The O.C. fans will be excited to know that two of the show's stars are launching a rewatch podcast for the hit series. Nearly 18 years after the California inspired show's premiere, former stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are revisiting the good ol days of their time spent in Orange County by launching a new podcast titled Welcome To The OC, Bitches! — which is one of the series' most famous lines. The exciting news is that Bilson and Clarke won't be the only one's from the show chiming in on each podcast episode.

Clarke announced the exciting news on her Instagram account featuring a picture with a voice-over of the two announcing the news as they get fans geared up. "It's here!!!! @rachelbilson and I are so excited to go back to #theoc!!!! Follow, rate, review and listen to the trailer for Welcome to the OC, Bitches! on all podcast players now. The first episode drops April 27th, including video releases each week on YouTube," Clarke captioned the post. The voice-over started with them introducing themselves and the characters they played on the show — Bilson (Summer Roberts) and Clarke (Julie Cooper) — then gave fans a teaser of what to expect on their new podcast.

"Grab your bikinis, your Juicy jumpsuits and your flip phones because every Tuesday, we're going back to the early 2000s," Bilson says in the podcast's teaser. The two ladies plan on having a number of "former cast members" on as show guests including "writers, musicians, and many people that made The O.C. the cultural phenomenon that it is today."

Bilson and Clarke both starred on the series from 2003 to 2007. The famous show showed the lives of different families all living within Orange County in California after one troubled teen is adopted into of their homes. Show creator, Josh Schwartz, recently announced he would be appearing on an upcoming episode. "Look who I found when I recorded my episode of @rachelbilson and @Therealmsclarke new podcast 'Welcome to the OC, Bitches,'" he captioned a photo on Instagram. Bilson then chimed in with a joke saying, "Can I have her back now? Or does the caption need more time... ." Clarke also said, "So much fun to catch up with you Josh! Thank you for creating this show!"