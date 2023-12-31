Pierce Brosnan Is in Trouble With the US Government

No they didn't confuse him for James Bond again, but he is lucky he didn't get hurt.

Pierce Brosnan must have a thirst for danger even decades after his time as super spy James Bond on the big screen. According to the Associated Press, Brosnan has run afoul of the U.S. Government, specifically the Department of the Interior at Yellowstone National Park.

The outlet notes that the Goldeneye actor is facing charges of stepping out of bounds in the park's thermal area during a recent visit. Not only is it a major park no-no, but it is also a life-threatening decision that many have made in the past few years.

Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area https://t.co/oXs75JrBQp — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2023

Who can forget the 2016 story of an Oregon man who fell into one of the boiling hot springs in the park? "They were able to recover a few personal effects," a park spokeswoman said at the time. "There were no remains left to recover."

Another man perished in July 2022 after the 70-year-old hopped into the Abyss hot springs pool at the park. Evidence of his demise didn't surface for close to a month when a shoe and part of his foot were found in the "140-degree, 53-foot deep hot spring," according to Yellowstone Park's website.

Brosnan allegedly walked off-limits in the Mammoth Terraces area of the park, near the border with Wyoming. The federal citations list the incidents as happening back on Nov. 1. The visit was not for a film or TV production.

The AP adds that millions are burned annually after ignoring similar warnings that Bronson did, causing easily avoided injuries that could easily turn deadly. The park also regularly fines, arrests, and bans people from the park due to bad behavior. For some, that is a more prevalent problem today than ever before.

#PierceBrosnan Reveals He Lost 'Batman' Role to Michael Keaton After Making 'Stupid' Commenthttps://t.co/Z2y2VeOYtb — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 16, 2022

"I think in the last few years, it's gotten a lot worse," Park Lodges employee Rick Hoeninghausen told KRTV. "It seems like the behavior has gotten worse as social media gets more popular. And people want to, 'Look what I did. Look what I did."

Recent months have seen people get too close to wildlife, walking in prohibited areas. Larry Bloomfield adds, "We're seeing people being more brazen. They're getting out and doing more to try and make a statement. You know, I got away with this. I think this was great. See what I did."

Could Brosnan see time behind bars for the decision? Probably not, but it is a good reminder that not all rules are made to be broken or some aren't even out to stop you from having fun. Nobody wants to melt into nothing in a natural hot pot they thought would be like a warm bath.