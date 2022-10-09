See Photos of Tom Cruise's Incredible $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch

Tom Cruise's massive home in Telluride, Colorado was listed for sale recently, giving fans a chance to peek inside. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Cruise was asking $35.9 million for this private, palatial estate. Photos from the listing allow us to get a look at how Cruise has lived during his time in the mountains.

Cruise's Colorado property consists of about 320 acres, with much more privacy than he can find at his other homes in Beverly Hills, California or Clearwater, Florida. The actor reportedly spent much of his infamous marriage to Katie Holmes in Telluride, but other than that he has remained close to the Church of Scientology in Clearwater or the entertainment industry in Hollywood. It's not clear why he listed his Colorado home for sale, or if he accepted an offer.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.