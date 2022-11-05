Tom Cruise's Impressive $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch: Peek Inside

Actor Tom Cruise gave fans a rare peek into his personal life when he listed his home in Telluride, Colorado for sale. The Top Gun star asked $35.9 million for his mountain getaway, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Photos from the listing now allow fans to see how the actor lived in his most private residence.

It's not clear if Cruise sold off his Telluride mansion or not, but either way the listing shows us how it stands. It sits on a property of about 320 acres – mostly forested mountainside which is great for outdoor recreation. Cruise reportedly spent much of his infamous marriage to Katie Holmes at this house, but in general, he is known to spend most of his time at his other two personal homes. Cruise keeps one house in Beverly Hills, California for his work in Hollywood and another in Clearwater, Florida near the Church of Scientology headquarters.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is considered by many as one of the last "true movie stars," and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.