Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.

Harris is right at home in NYC both on-screen and off. He is best known to most for his TV roles including that of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother where he ran amok in the city for years. In real life, he is more likely to be found performing on Broadway or enjoying a simple day out with his husband and children. He and his partner David Burtka moved to this house in 2013 with their sons and spent much of that time renovating it with the help of architect Jeffery Povero. When they left, they asked $7.325 million for the home and ended up accepting an offer of $7.1 million.

This is a townhouse with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and lots of wide-open spaces. The ceilings are enormous at 12 feet high, and there is a surprising amount of private outdoor space as well considering the confines of the city. Scroll on to take a tour of the house and wonder why on earth Harris and Burtka would ever want to move out.