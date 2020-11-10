Orlando Bloom Steps out With New Puppy Months After the Death of His Dog Mighty

✖

Three months after welcoming their daughter Daisy, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are adding another member to their family. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bloom was recently spotted shopping for pet supplies with a new fluffy white dog in his arms. This news comes several months after the tragic passing of Bloom's dog Mighty.

On Tuesday, ET reported that Bloom was seen in Montecito, California shopping for pet supplies. The actor wore a denim jacket, a blue cap, a red sweater, and a face mask for the excursion. As the publication noted, he wasn't alone during this outing. Bloom could be seen holding an adorable white dog under his left arm while on the shopping trip. At the moment, neither Bloom nor Perry have publicly addressed whether they have adopted a new dog into their family. In July, tragedy struck Bloom and the family, as they discovered that their dog, Mighty, had died after going missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jul 19, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

"Mighty’s on the other side now. After seven days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar," Bloom wrote on Instagram. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing." His message came alongside a video of him getting a tattoo on his chest in Mighty's honor and several photos of himself and his dear companion. The tattoo featured his pup's name as well as a heart with an ace of spades in it. In his caption, the 43-year-old noted that he "left no stone unturned" in the search for Mighty. He also issued his gratitude to the community for supporting him as he searched for his dog in the area, writing that it was "reassuring" to know that there were good people out there amidst an incredibly difficult year.

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," Bloom's message continued. "I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A [spade emojis]'s."