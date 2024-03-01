Oprah Exits WeightWatchers Board After Admitting She Uses Weight-Loss Drug

Oprah Winfrey is stepping down from the board of WeightWatchers after admitting to using a weight-loss drug last year.

After almost 10 years serving on the board of WeightWatchers, Oprah Winfrey is vacating her position. Winfrey, 70, announced at the annual shareholders meeting this week that she has decided to not stand for reelection in May 2024. The news comes a few months after her revelation that she is using an unspecified weight-loss drug.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity," Winfrey said in a statement. She said she planned to to donate her shares in the company to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Winfrey served on the company's board since 2015 when she acquired a 10% stake.

Thilo Semmelbauer, WeightWatchers' chairman of the board, called Winfrey "an inspiring presence and passionate advocate" for all of the company's members. "What I know for sure, we will dearly miss her presence on the Board," he added.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The media mogul told PEOPLE in 2023 that she decided to start taking a weight-loss medication after realizing that weight management doesn't hinge solely on a person's self-control. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she told People at the time.

That's not to say Winfrey didn't experience success with WeightWatchers. By 2017, she reportedly lost 42 pounds while on the program and was one of the company's most prominent celebrity spokespeople, appearing in several ad campaigns.

In a world where weight-loss medications are becoming more and more commonplace, WeightWatchers has recently begun evolving its program to account for those taking prescription medications as a method to lose weight. However, Winfrey's announcement drew a mixed response that reflected ongoing discourse around Hollywood's embrace of Ozempic, a diabetes treatment that manages blood sugar levels, for weight loss.

Many celebrities — such as Chelsea Handler, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Tracy Morgan, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson, Amy Schumer, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, Sheryl Underwood, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay — have admitted to using Ozempic or Wegovy. The drug's popularity has reportedly led to a global shortage, meaning that many patients with Type 2 diabetes have been unable to access it.