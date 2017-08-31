Nikki Reed Flaunts Seriously Toned Stomach Exactly One Month After Giving Birth

This Twilight star is back after baby and she’s looking fiercely fit!

Nikki Reed gave birth to her first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, with husband Ian Somerhalder on July 25th. The couple have kept their lives under wraps since welcoming their little girl, but Reed finally shared a photo with fans, and they’re appropriately responding with amazement.

The actress reposted this photo on Instagram of her brother, Nathan, holding her in an impressive acro-yoga pose. For the move, Nathan laid on his back while Nikki stretched her back and torso in the air.

“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂,” Reed wrote in the caption. “Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know acro-yoga, you’ll see it’s really just a basic stretch. Can’t do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :).”

“Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she’s already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathalon next month…,” Nathan added in his post.

Reed’s fans also had some serious reactions to the candid photo in which her toned, slim tummy is on full display.

“Wow you had a baby?” one asked. Another wrote, “Oh my goodness… How do you look so amazing so soon? Hope your little one is bringing you all so much joy.”

During Reed’s pregnancy, she said the hardest part was not being able to do some of the activities she enjoyed most, like mountain bikini, acro-yoga and riding her horse. “I can either feel frustrated or I can learn to have a different relationship with those things,” she told Fit Pregnancy for her August cover story. “I still see my horse, but I take him for walks. I watch my brother do AcroYoga and celebrate his progress. And I still enjoy the outdoors, although I nixed the idea of taking a camping babymoon with Ian. I’m finally getting to the point where sleeping on the ground doesn’t sound like much fun.”

And the actress’ fit post-baby body isn’t so surprising when you learn that she kept up a solid fitness schedule throughout her pregnancy. Reed said she took a 30-minute walk every day while carrying her daughter and added another 30 minutes of cardio five days a week, either jogging or on the elliptical. “I carry 2-pound weights and do hills. I do yoga. I lift weights. I do workout videos when I can’t do outdoorsy things,” she said. “And I just got water weights, so I can work out in the pool. I’ve always been an active person. It’s what makes me feel good.”

Reed’s impressive acro-yoga post comes exactly one month after she gave birth, sticking to a ‘month of silence’ commitment she pledged.

Thank you @fitpregnancy for such a sweet cover shoot and for allowing me to feel so comfortable talking about some of the most intimate and exciting moments of my life. And of course, thank you for including @bayouwithlove and encouraging a discussion on sustainable fashion and the positive impact that has had on my journey to becoming a mama 🙂 (link in bio) A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” Reed said. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”

Though Reed and Solmerhalder both took this pledge, the new dad didn’t quite make it through. He shared a sweet message to his bride and daughter on Instagram last week, though we still haven’t seen any pictures of the sweet new addition to their family!

