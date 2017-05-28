Nicki Minaj Sparkles And Shines In Glistening Gown On Instagram

Nicki Minaj showed her Instagram followers that she is truly sparkling from head to toe! The 34-year-old rapper took to social media sharing a picture of herself in a skimpy and glimmering outfit.

In the pic, Nicki stood in front of a mirror gazing at herself in the sparkling ensemble. The dress was fully covered in glistening beads from top to bottom. The dress barely covered Nicki’s body and showed a lot of skin with pieces cut out the sides.

Nicki captioned the pic: “Mirror mirror who’s the fairest btch in all the land?!!! Damn!!! man! this btch is a STAN! Muah muah! Degeneres Queen’ll kiss a fan. #SwishSwish with Katy Perry out now!!!!! 😛.”

Check out her glimmering ensemble below:

Nicki has been posting quite a few pictures to Instagram lately showing off her incredible style. The rapper appeared at Cannes and flaunted her unique looks alongside models and actors.

The artist took a few close and personal pics with model Bella Hadid. The pair really put on quite the show for the cameras looking almost polar opposites as Hadid sported a white lace gown and Minaj wore a black lacy number.

See the pair in the pic below:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

