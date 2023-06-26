MrBeast Was Invited to Titanic Expedition Just Before OceanGate Tragedy

MrBeast is the latest to reveal they were offered a trip to visit the Titanic wreckage but declined the offer. According to CNN, the YouTube influencer didn't specify if it was the deadly Titan submersible that imploded after losing communication one week ago.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, revealed the news on Twitter with a bit of a text message to prove the offer isn't just smoke and mirrors. "Also, I'm going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month," the unnamed person wrote in the message. "The team would be stoked to have you along."

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

CNN reached out to the YouTube star for comment, but nothing was provided at publication. MrBeast currently has the largest subscriber base on the platform, featuring a variety of stunts, pranks, competitions, and other philanthropic efforts that have garnered headlines.

The reveal follows the death of five on the OceanGate submersible Titan. Company CEO Stockton Rush was the captain of the journey, perishing with passengers Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman.

The disappearance of the submarine turned out to be a viral story online all week, with reports of life support systems and oxygen levels keeping Twitter engaged. But the truth, confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, is the submersible likely imploded near the beginning of the vessel's descent. Debris was found at the bottom of the area near the Titanic wreckage.

Prior reports have revealed just how much OceanGate ignored the warnings and criticism from those within the deep diving community. James Cameron is included in this small group and he has been speaking out since the tragic truth was confirmed.

"I think it was unconscionable that this group did not go through that rigorous process," Cameron told CNN's Anderson Cooper earlier in the week. "I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I'd spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face."

Cameron likened the implosion of the Titan vehicle to the loss of the Titanic on Friday. "It's not lost on me as somebody who studied the meaning of Titanic... it's about warnings that were ignored. That ship is lying at the bottom of the ocean, not because of the nature of its steel or the nature of its compartments, but just because of bad seamanship. The captain was warned, there were icebergs ahead, it was a moonless night and he plowed ahead," Cameron said.