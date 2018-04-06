Monique Reveals Massive Weight Loss in New Before and After Photos

Yes, that’s Mo’Nique you see. And yes, there’s a whole lot less of her to love. The 50-year-old comedian showed off her dramatic weight loss on Instagram this week, encouraging her followers to work hard to achieve their goals.

In a side-by-side before and after photo, she shared the drastic weight difference on Thursday. In her recent, slimmed-down photo, she sports a pair of tight black leggings and a fitted gray T-shirt to show off her trim figure.

“Hey my loves. IT IS POSSIBLE. Don’t GIVE UP ON YOU. IF YOU TAKE A SHORT CUT, YOU GET CUT SHORT. PUSH, PUSH, PUSH. Love y’all 4 real,” she wrote beneath the before-and-after photo.

The Oscar winner revealed in late March that at 198 pounds, she’s the thinnest she’s been her entire adult life, weighing less than 200 pounds for the first time since she was 17 years old.

She revealed in a different Instagram post that she lost the weight through exercise, raw foods and believing in herself.

“I said that I would share this journey with y’all, the weight loss and getting healthy,” Mo’Nique said in a video. “And today when I got on the scale, since I was 17 years old, I’ve been over 200 pounds. Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds. So I wanted to let y’all know it’s possible, we can do it and we can get there.”

She noted that she did not undergo weight loss surgery.

“For me it was with no surgery, no pre-packaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she said.

She shared photos of her scale at 198 pounds, her healthy food and even added a video of one of her workouts with trainer Dwight Holt Jr., who focuses on dancing.

“So I want to share with y’all what it looked like on the scale this morning, and I want to share with y’all the goodness that you can eat and still drop this weight. It’s called raw foods, it’s called dancing your pounds off. It’s called giving yourself the chance to live the best life you can live. Thank you all for sharing my journey.”

Earlier this year, the actress started a Netflix boycott after she felt she was discriminated against during a contract negotiation. She claimed she was meeting with Netflix about producing a possible standup special but was not offered payment akin to fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

While negotiating, she said she was offered $500,000; she pointed out that figured paled in comparison to Schumer’s recent deal with the streaming giant. Schumer reportedly agreed to an $11 million contract, but went back and requested a pay bump after learning Rock and Chappelle earned $20 million for their deals.

Despite Mo’Nique‘s argument, she was not met with an increased offer.

“Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique would bring,” a Netflix executive allegedly told her.

The actress then reminded them of her résumé of accomplishments in the industry, to which the executive reportedly replied “We don’t go off of resumes.”

However, Mo’Nique says the company then cited several items on Schumer’s résumé, such as Madison Square Garden shows and hit movies.

“Is that not Amy Schumer’s résumé?” she replied.

The Netflix reps apparently acknowledged that the Parkers alum was a “legend” but still would not budge.

She then took to Instagram to drum up support for a boycott of the service due to what she thinks was gender and color bias against her.

“I am asking that should stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias,” Mo’Nique said.

Netflix has not commented on the alleged pay dispute, as it typically does not comment on contract negotiations.