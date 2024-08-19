Michael Madsen Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Actor Michael Madsen was arrested on Saturday, according to a TMZ report. The actor, best known for roles in several Quentin Tarantino movies, was taken into custody after an alleged altercation with a woman the publication identified as his wife. RadarOnline confirmed that Madsen is still married to DeAnna Morgan, his wife since 1996.

The victim accused Madsen of physically shoving her out of their home in Los Angeles and subsequently locking her outside. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were soon called to the scene, jailed the Reservoir Dogs star and charged him with a misdemeanor for domestic violence.

TMZ's report does not include any discussion of physical injuries to the victim, only that she did not seek immediate medical attention after the incident.

(Photo: An official promotional still from Quentin Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs' featuring (L-R) Michael Madsen, Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth - Miramax Films)

Madsen's representatives tried to downplay the incident as a "disagreement, telling the Fox Corporation-owned media outlet: "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."

Police eventually released the 66-year-old Donnie Brasco star after he posted a $20,000 bail. He has not personally addressed the situation as of press time.

Madsen's work with Tarantino has stretched from the director's first movie, Reservoir Dogs, to his latest, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. He has prominent roles in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill Vol. 2 and The Hateful Eight, and a very small appearance in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Madsen is at the center of one of the most iconic movie scenes of the '90s, in which his Reservoir Dogs character, Mr. Blonde, dances and mutilates a cop (Kirk Baltz) while listening to "Stuck in the Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel.

He also appears in the movies Free Willy, The Natural, Wyatt Earp, Sin City, Die Another Day, Scary Movie 4 and the aforementioned Donnie Brasco. He's also contributed vocal work to the video games Grand Theft Auto III, Yakuza, Dishonored, Driver 3, True Crime: Streets of LA and The Walking Dead: Season Two.

Madsen, who is the brother of actress Virginia Madsen, has had several run-ins with the law in recent years, facing accusations of DUI and trespassing.