Michael J. Fox Reveals He Almost Lost His Hand

Actor Michael J. Fox publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in 1998, but that wasn't the last medical emergency of his life. In a new interview with Town & Country, Fox revealed how he almost lost his hand to an infection after a series of injuries hit one after the other. The actor joked: "F- lemonade. I'm out of the lemonade business."

Fox already told fans about the spinal tumor he had removed in 2018 in his memoir No Time Like the Future, published in 2020. There, he revealed that the spinal surgery effected his motor skills and he spent months re-learning how to walk. Just when he thought he was getting the hang of it, Fox tripped in his apartment one night and broke his upper arm when he fell. In a new profile published this week, Fox revealed that it didn't end there.

Fox soon broke his other arm and the accompanying shoulder, as well as his orbital bone, cheek bone and one of his hands. While dealing with all those fractures, Fox explained: "My hand got infected and then I almost lost it. It was a tsunami of misfortune."

Fox acknowledged that this isn't the only close call he's had. It has been 33 years since the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, but on average most patients live 20 years after diagnosis. He said: "One day I'll run out of gas. One day I'll just say, 'it's not going to happen. I'm not going out today.' If that comes, I'll allow myself that."

"I'm 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn't be unheard of. And so, no, I don't fear that," Fox went on. He said that what he does fear, is "anything that would put my family in jeopardy."

Fox and Tracy Pollan have been married for 35 years. They have four children together – 34-year-old Sam, 28-year-old twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler and 22-year-old daughter Esmé. Fox and Pollan met on the set of Family Ties where she played his girlfriend, Ellen. They live in Manhattan full time, with a second home upstate.

Fox's experience with Parkinson's disease has become an inspiration for many people over the years. He created The Michael J. Fox Foundation to spread awareness and aid in research, and has become a political activist advocating for a greater commitment to science on these issues. Fox's story was most recently told on screen in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which is streaming now on Apple TV+.