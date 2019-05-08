Met Gala: Kim Kardashian West’s Trainer Has Words for the Haters About Her Physique

Kim Kardashian was one of the many stars who attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, with the KKW Beauty founder hitting the pink carpet in a Manfred Thierry Mugler creation that accentuated her tiny waist.

Kardashian’s dress was a nude-colored, figure-hugging look dripping in crystals to make her appear as if she had just stepped out of the water, with the mom of three’s hourglass figure accented by a waist-cinching corset.

Several Twitter users expressed concert over the reality star’s appearance and the message it might send, with many commenting on the extremely slim appearance of Kardashian’s waist and bodyshaming the star.

Where did Kim Kardashian’s internal organs spend the night at Met Gala? Because I can’t figure out how anatomically possible it would be to fit them all inside that tiny waist. — ellyce! (@ellycep) May 7, 2019

Am I the only person who is not infatuated with Kim K’s “snatched” waist? Like u yourself are perpetuating unattainable beauty standards literally just bc u can that kinda sucks — annabelhillstrom (@annabelhilstrom) May 7, 2019

Why is Kim’s waist the same size as her neck?????!? #BlinkIfYouNeedHelp — kareena (@paeceluvin) May 7, 2019

After the backlash, Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, used her Instagram Story to defend her client.

“To make things clear,” Alcantara wrote, “1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f—ing week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body, if you think [it’s] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Kardashian had previously shared on Twitter that her look was inspired by a photo of Sophia Loren in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin, even copping Loren’s wet-hair look for the evening.

“This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler,” Kardashian told E! News. “He hasn’t designed in 20 years, so to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making.”

“He just envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping, that is the vibe tonight.”

